Piers Morgan to Cohost B&C's 21st Annual Hall of Fame Awards Dinner

Piers Morgan, host of CNN’s Piers Morgan Tonight and a judge on NBC’s

America’s Got Talent, will cohost the 21st annual Broadcasting & Cable Hall of

Fame awards dinner at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in New York on Oct. 26.

Morgan joins previously announced Entertainment Tonight coanchor Nancy O’Dell

to cohost the event, a black-tie evening that pays tribute to pioneers, innovators and

stars of the electronic arts. B&C has honored more than 300 industry luminaries since

founding the Hall of Fame in 1990. Included in this year’s Hall of Fame class are the

Emmy Award-winning Fox series American Idol; actress/comedian Betty White, who

will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award; and Johnson & Johnson, which will be

recognized for its long history of sponsoring outstanding television programming.

“The Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame is the undisputed standard in recognizing

the best of the best,” Morgan said. “Those being honored this year are a testament to

the enormously positive contributions made by the leaders in our industry.”

Following a successful journalism career in the U.K. as a newspaper editor and TV host, Morgan became known

in the U.S. as a judge on NBC’s highly rated America’s Got Talent, which completed its sixth season Sept. 14. He was

also the winner of the reality competition series Celebrity Apprentice in 2008. In January Morgan joined CNN as host

of Piers Morgan Tonight, an in-depth newsmaker interview program on the network that also airs in more than 200

countries worldwide on CNN International. Previously he was editor-in-chief of the U.K.’s The Daily Mirror, which

won numerous journalistic awards during his nine-year tenure (1995-2004), including Newspaper of the Year at the

2002 British Press Awards for its coverage of 9/11. He also developed the U.K. talk show Piers Morgan’s Life Stories.

The 2011 Hall of Fame inductees also include (in alphabetical order): Joe Abruzzese, president, advertising sales,

Discovery Communications; Ed Goren, vice chairman, Fox Sports Media Group; Ted Harbert, chairman, NBC

Broadcasting, NBCUniversal; Andrew T. Heller, vice chairman, Turner Broadcasting System; Michael L. LaJoie,

executive VP and chief technology officer, Time Warner Cable; John S. Muszynski, chief investment officer, SMG

Exchange (SMGX); Tom Rutledge, chief operating officer, Cablevision Systems Corp.; Nina Tassler, president, CBS

Entertainment; and K. James Yager, CEO and co-founder, Barrington Broadcasting Group LLC.