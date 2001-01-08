Pierre M. Sutton
B. Feb. 1, 1947, New York; B.S., political science, Texas Christian University, 1967; served in U.S. Marine Corps, 1967-70, Vietnam and Philadelphia; editor/owner, New York Courier, New York, 1969-70; co-founder/president, Inner City Broadcasting, 1970; bought first station, WLIB(AM ) New York, 1972; current position since January 1991; m. Karen Pierce, Sept. 9, 1989; children: Keisha (28, from previous marriage), Maximillian and Danielle (twins, 3)
