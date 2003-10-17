Pierce Named PR Head for Fox TV Studios

Justin Pierce has been named senior vice president of corporate communications for Fox Television Studios, said studio president David Grant, to whom he reports.

Pierce comes from the former Columbia TriStar Television Group (now Sony Pictures Television), where he spent 10 years, rising to the post of executive VP. Prior to that, he spent six years as head of media relations and special projects at New World Television. He was also a consultant to Gemini Star Productions.

Pierce received his bachelor’s of arts from UCLA and his law degree from Loyola Law School.