Pie Town ups Life Moments trio
Production company Pie Town Productions is giving three of its executives --
all of whom work on Paramount Television's syndicated strip, Life Moments -- broader
corporate roles.
Eric Black, formerly postproduction producer on Life Moments, returns
to Pie Town in the newly created post of creative director.
Sean Fitzgibbons, who was line producer on Life Moments, becomes
executive in charge of production.
And Dana Besnoy will be director of postproduction after working as
postproduction supervisor on Life Moments.
The three will help Pie Town to expand its business to develop programming for
network prime time, basic cable and syndication.
Pie Town has 11 series on the air, including eight for Home & Garden
Television, and the company plans to produce 500 episodes of reality TV for HGTV
over the next two years.
