Pie Town ups Life Moments trio

Production company Pie Town Productions is giving three of its executives --

all of whom work on Paramount Television's syndicated strip, Life Moments -- broader

corporate roles.

Eric Black, formerly postproduction producer on Life Moments, returns

to Pie Town in the newly created post of creative director.

Sean Fitzgibbons, who was line producer on Life Moments, becomes

executive in charge of production.

And Dana Besnoy will be director of postproduction after working as

postproduction supervisor on Life Moments.

The three will help Pie Town to expand its business to develop programming for

network prime time, basic cable and syndication.

Pie Town has 11 series on the air, including eight for Home & Garden

Television, and the company plans to produce 500 episodes of reality TV for HGTV

over the next two years.