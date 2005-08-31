Pie Town Promotions

Los Angeles-based Pie Town Productions, a major producer of cable reality fare, is in expansion mode and has announced more promotions.

Eric Black has been elevated to the newly created post of VP of programming and Samantha Leonard to executive in charge of production.

Additionally, Betsy Allman jumps from supervising producer to the newly created co-executive producer position for House Hunters (also overseeing the spin off House Hunters International). Jake Gibson also moves from show producer to lead field producer, another new position.

Black was previously creative director. In addition to overseeing all current series, he will work to broaden the company’s creative scope in both programming and development.

Leonard was production supervisor and will oversee the company’s production and technical departments, with additional responsibilities in corporate-related business matters.