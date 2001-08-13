Pie Town fills production posts
Scott Templeton has been named executive producer at Los Angeles-based Pie Town Productions and Greg Spring has joined the studio as a development executive and consulting producer.
Templeton was formerly co-executive producer at Pie Town and Spring was formerly director of programming and development at King World Productions.
