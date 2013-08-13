Photos, Stories Sought for Vietnam Memorial (Video) Wall

Attention broadcast and cable operators looking for a summer human interest story or public service effort with local connections: The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, the nonprofit that builds the iconic Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, wants some help in finding back stories and photos for almost half (26,000 out of 58,000) of the names of the fallen in that conflict.

The fund's goal is to have every soldier be "fully remembered as a person and not just a name."

The call for help is part of the group's Faces Never Forgotten campaign encouraging friends and family members, and anyone else, to help enshrine the faces and stories as well as the names.

Those faces will go on a video wall in the planned Education Center at The Wall, which is scheduled for construction on the National Mall starting in 2014.