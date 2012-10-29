Photo of Missing Journalist Surfaces

Turkish humanitarian organization IHH has published

a picture of missing Alhurra TV cameraman Cuneyt Unal, prompting the

Broadcasting Board of Governors (BBG), which oversees Alhurra TV, the Middle

East-targeted satellite TV channel.

The picture surfaced Oct. 24, according to BBG.

Unal and correspondent Bashar Fahmi have been missing since

Aug. 20, when they were reportedly kidnapped by Syrian forces, although the

Syrian government released a statement Tuesday, Sept. 4, saying Fahmi was not

under Syrian authority.

Unal, who is Turkish, was shown in a video Aug. 26 on a

Syrian government channel claiming to be part of an international militant

force. The Turkish ambassador has maintained Unal was forced to make the

statement.

"We continue demand the immediate release of Unal and

Fahmi," said Richard Lobo, Director of the BBG's International

Broadcasting Bureau, in a statement Sunday, Oct. 28. "They were in

Syria to report on the news strictly in a journalistic capacity."

A Japanese reporter, Mika Yamamoto, was killed in the

Northern Syrian city of Aleppo in last August, according to various reports,

including from the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ). Fahmi and Unal were

in the same city when they were captured.

The Committee to Protect Journalists says Syria is currently

the most dangerous posting in the world for journalists.

Also still missing in Syria is U.S. journalist Austin Tice

and Anhar Kochneva, a freelance Ukrainian journalist, which BBG pointed out

Sunday had disappeared from Homs on Oct. 9. On Oct. 10, according to CPJ,

Mohammed al-Ashram, a cameraman for Syrian TV station TV station Al-Ikhbariya was

killed while covering a clash between rebels and the Syrian government.