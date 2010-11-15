Photo Exclusive: ABC Family's '25 Days of Christmas' with Colbie Caillat

ABC Family has enlisted pop

star Colbie Caillat to update the theme song for its annual "25 Days of

Christmas" programming push. A music video featuring Caillait will

premiere on the network Nov. 22.

"Colbie has re-composed the song in such

a way that when you hear it, you literally want to hear it over and over and

over again," Michelle Walenz, ABC Family senior VP and creative director,

told B&C.

That's good news for ABC Family diehards-the

network will play the tune every 15 minutes beginning Thanksgiving Day.

Take a look at these exclusive photos from the video shoot and check back at broadcastingcable.com for the video Nov. 22.