Philly station hit with discrimination suit
KYW-TV Philadelphia reporter Beverly Williams is suing the station, charging
race, sex and age discrimination.
Williams first raised the issues before the Equal Employment Opportunity
Commission and the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission a few years ago.
After they were unresolved by the agencies, she took the station to court.
The CBS-owned station in the No. 4 market denied any wrongdoing and said it
will vigorously defend itself.
Typically, stations cite market research, job performance and change in
direction behind on-air changes, and ratings-troubled KYW-TV has made many
on-air changes over the years.
Williams, an African American, contended that she's invariably been replaced
at various positions by someone of another race or gender and/or by someone
younger.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.