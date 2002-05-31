Philly station hit with discrimination suit

KYW-TV Philadelphia reporter Beverly Williams is suing the station, charging

race, sex and age discrimination.

Williams first raised the issues before the Equal Employment Opportunity

Commission and the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission a few years ago.

After they were unresolved by the agencies, she took the station to court.

The CBS-owned station in the No. 4 market denied any wrongdoing and said it

will vigorously defend itself.

Typically, stations cite market research, job performance and change in

direction behind on-air changes, and ratings-troubled KYW-TV has made many

on-air changes over the years.

Williams, an African American, contended that she's invariably been replaced

at various positions by someone of another race or gender and/or by someone

younger.