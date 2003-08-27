Philly judges to decide on rule stay

The federal appeals court in Philadelphia will hear oral argument Sept. 3 for

requests to stay the Federal Communications Commission’s new broadcast-ownership

rules, which are scheduled to take effect the next day.

Public advocacy groups have asked that implementation be postponed until the

court rules on their validity.

The FCC Wednesday urged the court to deny the stay petition on grounds that

the interest groups have not shown they are likely to prevail or that they will

be irreparably harmed if the rules are implemented now.

The groups "provide no basis for concluding that the rules exceed the

commission’s authority or represent arbitrary decisionmaking," the FCC said in

its court filing.

Letting the FCC’s relaxed ownership rules take effect while their validity

remains in question could cause chaos in the industry if the rules are later

struck down.

"As compared with the FCC, which has not even dignified repeated requests for

a stay with a response, the federal court recognized rules of this magnitude

should not necessarily go into effect while their legality is considered," said

Harold Feld, associate director of Media Access Project.

MAP represents Prometheus Radio Project, one of the groups seeking to have

the new rules thrown out.

Three of the four major broadcast networks, the National Association of

Broadcasters, the Network Affiliated Stations Alliance and Media General have

filed separate challenges to various portions of the rules.

The nets are seeking to have the case transferred to the appeals court in

Washington.

Also Wednesday, the FCC endorsed the transfer request. The Washington court’s

jurisdiction over FCC licensing decisions, combined with its past ruling on FCC

ownership rules "make a persuasive case that the D.C. circuit would be the most

appropriate forum for this litigation."

The Philadelphia panel isn’t scheduled to rule on the transfer request until

the stay petition is decided.

The Philadelphia court chosen in a lottery among appeals courts that also

included New York, Washington and San Francisco, where various appeals of the

new FCC rules were filed.