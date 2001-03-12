Philips offers Trinix

Philips Broadcast will arrive at NAB with its new Trinix digital-video routing switcher. The router is available in two chassis sizes: an eight-rack unit (RU) chassis that fits up to 128x128 and a 15-RU version that has room for 256x256 inputs and outputs.

The company's Triton router product line has also been extended and now accommodates analog video, digital video, HD video, stereo audio, AES/EBU digital audio and telecom/data switching. Matrix sizes are 32x32, 16x16, 8x8 and 16x2. In addition, three new versions of the DD35 production switcher are available: internal DVE and RAM recorder options, the Seraph HD35 switcher for HD production and a multidefinition switcher that allows production of both HD and SD program outputs from a single control panel.