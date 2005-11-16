Philbin Rings in Fox New Year

Less than a week after ABC named him as host of its upcoming remake of This is Your Life, Fox announced Regis Philbin will host its New Year’s Eve Live celebration from New York City’s Times Square on Dec. 31.

The move completes a swap of talent of sorts between ABC and Fox for New Year’s Eve. Philbin comes to Fox after filling in for an ailing Dick Clark last year on ABC’s New Year’s Eve show, but ABC has since named Fox’s American Idol host Ryan Seacrest as Clark’s successor.

The Fox show will be executive-produced by Phil Gurin of The Gurin Company.