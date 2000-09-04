Philadelphia pact for Pax, NBC

Add Philadelphia to the growing lists of cities where Pax TV station's are carrying the local NBC affiliate's newscast. Pax's WPPX-TV Philadelphia began carrying NBC-owned wcau-tv's 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. newscasts on Thursday, Aug. 24, time shifted to 7 p.m. and midnight. Pax and NBC already have a number of similar arrangements in major cities where Pax and NBC own local stations.