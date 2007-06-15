Phil Kent Named Chairman of the Ad Council
Phil Kent, vice chair of The Ad Council, has been elected chairman.
Kent, who is chairman of Turner Broadcasting succeeds Judy Hu, global branding executive with GE.
It is a one-year post.
In addition the Council, which serves as a public service matchmaker between worthy causes and advertising and media muscle, has elected a dozen new board members: Ernest Bromley, Chairman & CEO, Bromley Communications; Beth Comstock, president of NBC Universal Integrated Media; Howard Draft, Chairman, DraftFCB; Richard Edelman, president of Edelman Public Relations Worldwide; Jeff Herbert, SVP, Aflac; David Kenny, chairman, Digitas; Antonio Lucio, senior VP, PepsiCo; Judy McGrath, chief executive, MTV Networks U.S.; Scott Remy, senior VP, Nestlé USA; and Randall Rothenberg, president, Interactive Advertising Bureau.
