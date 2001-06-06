Phil Jones leaving CBS News

Phil Jones, a 32-year CBS News veteran is retiring June 30.

The award-winning correspondent covered American politics for most of that time, including the Watergate scandal in the early 1970's and the impeachment trial of President Clinton. He also covered the Vietnam War, the Iran-contra Hearings and the investigation of House Speaker Jim Wright. Jones also served a reporter for 48 Hours from 1990-95, during which time he won six Emmy's for various stories.

Andrew Heyward, president of CBS News said Jones is "our very own Indiana Jones-an intrepid correspondent eager to go after the next big story and bring it back alive."