Phil Ferro to Forecast for WSVN

WSVN Miami is hiring Phil Ferro as chief meteorologist. He will join the Sunbeam Broadcasting-owned Fox affiliate in April, two months before hurricane season begins.

Most recently, Ferro was a meteorologist for NBC-owned Telemundo station WSCV Miami. He holds both National Weather Association and American Meteorological Society Seals of Approval. At WSVN, Ferro will lead a team of five meteorologists and appear on the early-evening and late newscasts.