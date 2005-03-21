Phil Ferro to Forecast for WSVN
WSVN Miami is hiring Phil Ferro as chief meteorologist. He will join the Sunbeam Broadcasting-owned Fox affiliate in April, two months before hurricane season begins.
Most recently, Ferro was a meteorologist for NBC-owned Telemundo station WSCV Miami. He holds both National Weather Association and American Meteorological Society Seals of Approval. At WSVN, Ferro will lead a team of five meteorologists and appear on the early-evening and late newscasts.
