Phil `er up

King World Productions has renewed syndicated hit Dr. Phil in more than 60 percent

of the country and has sold newcomer talk/variety show Living It Up! With Ali

& Jack in more than 70 percent of the country, said King World and CBS

Enterprises CEO Roger King.

"It's like going to the Super Bowl and owning both teams," he said.

Paramount Television-produced Dr. Phil has been renewed through 2006 on

stations from groups including co-owned CBS, Hearst-Argyle Television Inc., Belo Corp., Scripps

Howard Broadcasting, Emmis Communications Corp., Gannett Co. Inc. and Post-Newsweek Stations Inc.

Living It Up! has been cleared in 19 of the top 20 markets and on

stations from groups including Hearst-Argyle, Post-Newsweek, New York Times

Broadcasting, Gannett, LIN Television Corp. and Belo.

The show is getting upgrades in several markets to 5 p.m. time slots, often

pushing local news later or replacing it altogether.

On Post-Newsweek-owned WKMG-TV Orlando, Fla., Dr. Phil will air in access at

7 p.m. starting March 3.

The station is moving King World's Hollywood Squares and Buena Vista Television's

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire to 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., respectively, to accommodate the

switch.