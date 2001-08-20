PGA ratings tumble with tameTiger

The dramatic climax of the PGA Championship on Sunday hit a ratings sand trap for CBS with the absence of Tiger Woods as one of the contenders.

The final round of the PGA produced a respectable 6.4 rating with a 14 share in Nielsen overnight ratings. But that was a nearly 40% drop from last year's 10.0/23 with Tiger tearing up the course. The previous high was a 7.7/18 for the '99 PGA when Tiger scored his first PGA win.

Sunday's PGA final round was the highest rated, without Tiger or a playoff, in 16 years, according to CBS Sports.

Saturday's third round numbers also reflected what PGA ratings life would be like without Tiger: a 4.1/11, against last year's 5.8/15. - Richard Tedesco