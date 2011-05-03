P&G Names Laviz Marketing Director, Digital Brand and E-Commerce

Procter & Gamble has announced that Ilonka Laviz will

replace Lucas Watson as marketing director, digital brand, building strategy

and global e-commerce, Ad

Age reported.

Watson is moving to a new position as marketing director

in the company's personal healthcare global business unit in Panama. Laviz will move from her current position as

associate marketing director on the Always feminine-care brand during this

quarter.

Watson, who joined P&G as marketing director in 2008,

has increased the company's digital and social-media marketing efforts under

Global Brand-Building Officer Marc Pritchard Alex Tosolini, VP of global

e-business. The e-business unit had been formed earlier this year during a merge

of its digital marketing and e-commerce efforts. Kantar Media reports that

P&G has more than tripled its internet ad spending to $169 million. Its "Old

Spice" campaign brought the company to the forefront of social media and

viral-video advertising.

Pritchard hired Watson on, despite Watson having little

direct experience in digital media; his prior role was associate marketing

director on Pampers. Laviz, too, does not have experience in the digital realm,

but has supported the company's online relationship-marketing and community programs,

BeingGirl.com, where the Always and Tampax brands are represented.

Laviz has been with P&G for 16 years, entering the

company in the finance department in Colombia before transitioning to marketing

in the fabric-care business unit. Her work with the Always brand included the

popular "Have a Happy Period" campaign that led to an increase from 44.7% to

51.4% in sales. The campaign is now widely available on the internet.