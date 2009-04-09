PFF Postpones Aspen Summit

Posted at 12:49 p.m. on Apr. 10, 2009

Digital policy think tank, The Progress & Freedom Foundation, has called off its annual Aspen Summit, at least for now. The conference has drawn some big names in the past--FCC chairmen, Cox President Patrick Esser, Mel Karmazin--to talk about digital media policy.

This year's summit--the annual gathering launched in 1996--was to have been in August in Sundance, Utah.

Foundation President Ken Ferree blamed the economy.

"In light of the current economic environment, we do not think it prudent to spend our supporters' money, or ask others to spend scarce dollars, on a lavish conference at a remote facility," said Ferree in announcing the postponement.

He said the conference would be rescheduled when times get better, and in the interim the group would focus on local events and publications.