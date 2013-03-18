Pew Study: Rising Mobile Usage Challenges News Orgs

Viewed simply from the angle of consumer

adoption, online and digital media remain one of the few bright spots in news

business, with 39% of respondents getting news online or from a mobile device

the day before they participated in the Pew Research Center's 2012 News Media

Consumption survey.

That

is up from 34% in 2011, making digital media the only category to show growth

in 2012, according to Pew's Project for Excellence in Journalism (PEJ), "2013

State of the Media" report released on March 18.

When

all digital media news sources are included the share of people who got news

from one or more digital sources hit 50% for the first time ever in 2012. All

other categories, including radio, newspapers and TV, which remains the most

popular source of news, saw declining usage.

The

report also cited evidence that the shift to digital media may actually be

encouraging people to consume more news. Among tablet owners, for example, 31%

reported that they were spending more time with news and 43% were adding to the

news they consume, according to a Pew Research Center Project for Excellence in

Journalism survey in collaboration with The Economist Group.

But

the growth in digital media continues to create serious economic challenges for

many news organizations which generally make little money from digital

platforms.

"As

readers and advertisers dive headline into the mobile era, the outlook for news

companies remains difficult," the report explains. "For much of the past 15

years, news organizations have been forced to trade print dollars for digital

dimes, as revenues from print and television evaporated far faster than digital

revenues have grown. Now things may have gotten even worse: News may be

entering the era of mobile pennies."

Newspapers

have been hardest hit by the trend, but it also impacts TV stations, network TV

news and cable news because digital revenue for online and mobile video remains

miniscule.

Overall,

online video advertising was just $2.9 billion in 2012, despite a 47% jump from

2011.

Mobile

advertising meanwhile was just $2.6 billion despite 80% growth, according to

stats from eMarketer cited in the report. And mobile video was only $152

million in 2012.

Another

major financial problem in the ongoing shift to digital consumption of news is the

dominant role played by the major online and tech players in the digital ad

world. Digital advertising grew at healthy rates in 2012 to $37.3 billion and

"now make up 23% of overall U.S. advertising, up from

20% in 2011," the report noted. "They are second only to television ads in

terms of overall dollars and are growing three times faster."

But

most of this goes to a handful of major companies. "Together the five largest

companies -- Google, Yahoo, Facebook, Microsoft and AOL -- pocketed 64% of

all digital ad spending in the U.S. in 2012," the report

noted. "eMarketer projects the five companies will retain roughly the same

market share in 2013."

Worse,

the costs of delivering content to many different consumer smartphones and

tablets continue to rise while online ad pricing continues to drop, the report

notes. "The intensifying competition from automated advertising networks...together

with the low quality of many mobile ads...are driving digital ad rates lower,"

the report argues. "Rates for Web ads are sinking and those for mobile were

miniscule to start with....Even as their revenue picture darkens, news

organizations have little choice but to invest time, personnel and resources in

the proliferating spate of digital and mobile platforms."