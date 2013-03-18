Pew Study: News Consumers Turned Off By Coverage Cutbacks

Almost a third (31%) of news consumers say they have

"deserted" a particular news outlets because it no longer provides

the information they were accustomed to getting, and that 31% was primarily the

older, upper income viewers/readers/listeners that are the heaviest consumers

of news.

That is according to a new Pew Research Center Survey

released as part of its annual State of the News Media report. It did not identify

what outlet each was deserting.

The survey also found that most news consumers (60%) knew

little of nothing about the financial struggles that have led to some of the

staff cuts and coverage cutbacks. But even a majority of those who did

curiously missed the connection. Of those who had heard at least a little about

journalism's financial challenges, 57% said they didn't think it had "much

of an impact" on the media's ability to cover news, local, national

or international.

But that may be a good thing. That's because the survey

found that the minority who were aware and did draw the connection, was also

the group most likely to say they were abandoning an outlet because of

cutbacks.

Asked whether there were fewer stories or the problem was that

stories were less thorough, 48% said less thorough, 31% said fewer, and 5% said

they were about equal (6% said neither and 10% didn't know or weren't saying).

The results are based on a phone survey -- landline and

wireless -- of more than 2,009 U.S. adults conducted the last week of January

and the first week of February by Princeton Survey Research Associates. The

margin of error is plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.