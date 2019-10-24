Pew: Newsroom Staff Disproportionately in NY, LA & D.C.

There may be something to that coast-centric journalistic bias alleged by conservatives, at least when it comes to where journalists live.

According to a new Pew Research study, 22% of newsroom employees* live in New York, Los Angeles or Washington, D.C., compared to 13% of all U.S. workers who live there.

Of course, that may also be because those are the financial, entertainment and political capitals of the country, respectively, Pew points out. In other words, that is where much of the action is.

New York has the biggest share, with more than one in 10 newsroom employees (12%) living there compared with 5% living in L.A. or D.C.

Pew also found that newsroom employees are more likely to live in the Northeast (24%) compared to workers overall (18%), and less likely to live in the South (even given CNN's headquarters there), where a third of newsroom employees live compared to 37% of workers overall.