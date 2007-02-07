Petty Signs on as Race Analyst for NASCAR Nextel Cup

Auto racer Kyle Petty has signed on as a race analyst for TNT's NASCAR Nextel Cup coverage starting in June.

That means Petty will have to take a five-week break from the circuit which is the longest break from the NASCAR circuit for a member of the Petty family since Kyle's grandfather--Lee Petty--raced in1949. Petty's father Richard Retty was a NASCAR circuit star for four decades.



Kyle Petty joins Wally Dallenbech and Bill Weber, for six races starting with the Pocono Raceway on June 10 and ending with Chicagoland Speedway on July 15.

Petty teamed with the two in 2006 for five Busch Series races.