Petry: Syndie Millionaire , Link risky

For years, syndicators have exploited the name recognition of popular network

comedies and dramas by selling rerun packages as quickly as possible to local

stations.

This year's twist on that tried-and-true formula is transplanting two popular

network game shows -- Who Wants to Be a Millionaire and The Weakest

Link -- into first-run syndication.

But an analysis by Petry Media Corp. suggested that the risks are a little

higher with the two game shows -- especially with Millionaire, as its

ratings on the network have dropped substantially the past two years.

Petry noted that among adults 25 through 54, Millionaire has dropped

77 percent over six major sweep periods.

Link does much better in the 25-through-54 demo than Millionaire,

although Petry pointed out that over the two major sweep periods that

Link has been on the air, it has dropped 7 percent in the demo.

'The lack of growth from the program's solid premiere has been cause for some

eyebrow raising as the program starts its syndication run this month,' the rep

firm said.

Petry added that the ratings data 'paint a pretty bleak picture of the future

for games, even those with a network pedigree.'

Nevertheless, both Link and Millionaire have solid clearance

lists across primarily 'Big Three' affiliates.

'The influence of simultaneous network broadcasts has long been known to be

of immeasurable value in the success of off-network programs,' Petry noted. 'It

remains to be seen if this value will be translated to first-run game

shows.'

Petry concluded that Link is more likely to gain such benefits than

Millionaire if the ratings declines of the latter are any

indication.

Pyramid, the third new game show for 2002, doesn't have a cross-platform

promotional opportunity, but it does have a certain name and host (Donny Osmond)

recognition.

Still, the expectation levels for both Millionaire and Link are

extremely high, given their strong ratings out of the network gate. But Petry

warned, 'If we expect immediate high returns, we will likely be

disappointed.'

Separately, Petry analyzed shows that have been repurposed on broadcast and

cable and what the implications for those shows are in syndication.

Some concern may be warranted, the rep concluded, although so far, the cable

ratings for most of the repurposed offerings have been pretty anemic.

Once & Again on Lifetime Television, Petry noted, averaged a lower

rating than Golden Girls, a sitcom dating back to the 1980s, did in the

same time period.

And in November, Friends' run on TBS Superstation was flat or down

compared with Fresh Prince of Bel-Air a year earlier.

On the other hand, Charmed boosted its TBS time period significantly

in November, while at the same time, the show's run on The WB Television Network

(where it originated) was down 14 percent.

'A strong cable repurpose could wind up helping a newer broadcast station

with addition exposure of shared programs,' Petry said.

And as Crossing Over with John Edward demonstrates, cable can also

serve as the originating medium for repurposed shows. It started as a USA

Network show and then branched to broadcast syndication. That's a trend that

likely to continue, Petry said.