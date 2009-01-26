Petry Re-Upped At ATAS Foundation

Jerry Petry will serve a second term as chairman of the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Foundation board of directors. The organization is scheduled to make an announcement on Jan. 26.

Since taking over the chairmanship in 2007, Petry has been credited with establishing working groups to address issues of development, industry relations, finance and government within the television industry. He also supported a number of initiatives—working with the Foundation staff on digitizing the Archive of American Television, a Kid Vid program for high school students, town hall meetings, and events like the Celebrity Golf Classic.

Petry is currently executive VP at NBC Universal Television. He has held numerous positions within NBC for the past 33 years.