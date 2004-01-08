Peterson Tapped to Head Scripps Stations

Bill Peterson, vice president and general manager of Scripps-Howard Broadcasting’s WPTV(TV) West Palm Beach, Fla., has been named VP, station operations, replacing John Lansing atop the company’s 10 TV stations.

Lansing, who had headed the group since 2000, was named executive VP for Scripps Networks, parent of Home & Garden Television, Food Network, Do It Yourself and Fine Living.

Brian Lawlor, currently general sales manager at Scripps’ WCPO-TV Cincinnati, replaces Peterson atop WPTV.

Peterson has been with the company only since 2001. Before that, he was VP and general manager at WRAL-TV for two years and, for 10 years before that, was president and general manager of WPEC-TV West Palm Beach. He began his broadcast career on the news side as a photographer and later news director at WSPD-TV (since changed to WTVG-TV) Toledo.