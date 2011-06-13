Peter Traugott Signs Three-Year Development Deal With Universal Media Studios

Veteran

TV exec and producer Peter Traugott has signed a three-year overall

development deal with Universal Media Studios, Bob Greenblatt, chairman,

NBC Entertainment, announced Monday.

Traugott,

who will work to produce scripted comedy and drama programs for NBC and

other networks, will be joined by Rachel Kaplan, who most recently

developed the upcoming CW series, Ringer.

"Peter

is a widely respected and successful executive and producer with a

savvy instinct for exceptional television," said Greenblatt. "He has

demonstrated a deep commitment to developing outstanding television and

attracting creative talent. I'm thrilled that he wanted to join our

re-emerging studio at NBC."

Most

recently, Traugott was the president of television at Brillstein

Entertainment Partners, where he worked with Kaplan when she was the

EVP, television production.

"It

was a very tough decision for me to leave Brillstein," said Traugott. "But the chance to work with Bob and his team at NBC, and be a part of

what they're building, was too good an opportunity to pass up."