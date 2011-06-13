Peter Traugott Signs Three-Year Development Deal With Universal Media Studios
Veteran
TV exec and producer Peter Traugott has signed a three-year overall
development deal with Universal Media Studios, Bob Greenblatt, chairman,
NBC Entertainment, announced Monday.
Traugott,
who will work to produce scripted comedy and drama programs for NBC and
other networks, will be joined by Rachel Kaplan, who most recently
developed the upcoming CW series, Ringer.
"Peter
is a widely respected and successful executive and producer with a
savvy instinct for exceptional television," said Greenblatt. "He has
demonstrated a deep commitment to developing outstanding television and
attracting creative talent. I'm thrilled that he wanted to join our
re-emerging studio at NBC."
Most
recently, Traugott was the president of television at Brillstein
Entertainment Partners, where he worked with Kaplan when she was the
EVP, television production.
"It
was a very tough decision for me to leave Brillstein," said Traugott. "But the chance to work with Bob and his team at NBC, and be a part of
what they're building, was too good an opportunity to pass up."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.