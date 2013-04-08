Peter A. Sockett

RELATED: B&C's16th Annual Technology Leadership Awards: Leading the Transformationof TV





Over

the years, WRAL Raleigh (N.C.) has been a pioneer in HD as well as an early

adopter of mobile DTV broadcasts and digital platforms. Today, the station

produces 9Ã‚Â½ hours of news daily. Its website, which streams massive amounts of

on-air and original content each month, is regularly either the No. 1 or No. 2

local media site in the country, with more than 100 million page views and

around 3.3 million unique users per month. To put that achievement into

perspective, WRAL operates in a market with just 2.2 million people.





Those numbers also go a long way toward explaining why Peter Sockett, WRAL

owner Capital Broadcasting's director of engineering and operations, is being

honored by B&C with a Technology Leadership Award.





Born in Canada, Sockett admits that he got into broadcasting somewhat by

accident after completing a degree in engineering in 1993. "I sent out resumes,

and TV sounded like the most fun -- it beat the heck out of working at a power

station," he quips.





Sockett honed his broadcast skills at several Canadian stations, "in a kind of trial by fire." His first stateside

job was as assistant chief engineer at WWJ Detroit in 1998, which led to the

top engineering job at WBBM Chicago in 2000. In 2003, he moved to WRAL, which

already had a reputation for technical innovation. "We were the first HD station in the country,"

Sockett notes.





Sockett has continued that tradition with a number of industry "firsts" or near-firsts. Under his leadership, WRAL was

the first station in the country to set up an HD newsroom system with Bitcentral.

In 2005, they launched an HD helicopter, missing out on being the first U.S.

station to do so by one week. WRAL did early tests of mobile DTV broadcasts in

2008. And when they went live in 2009, they were the first station in the

country to send mobile DTV signals to city buses.





As part of a massive upgrade to their facilities, with multiple new control

rooms supplying programming for five stations, WRAL has also built an

impressive infrastructure for multiplatform content delivery. "We do a lot of

productionÃ¢â‚¬" school board meetings, court cases, soccer that streams on the

Web," and sometimes on digital subchannels, he says.





Sockett has also been experimenting with streaming video to mobile devices. "The same week I heard about this award, I heard

we got a patent [for geo-fenced mobile streaming] technology," he says.





"We really believe that the future of

broadcasting is being local," he adds. "So it's all about finding ways to produce that content

quick, better and faster."





Still, with all of his success in pushing the boundaries of improving local

content, Sockett says, "I feel like I'm just getting an award for doing my job.

I've had an amazing opportunity here at WRAL, with owners who believe in local

broadcasting and who have encouraged so much innovation."