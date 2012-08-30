Peter Smith Named CEO of Cineflix Studios
Cineflix Media has named former NBCUniversal exec Peter
Smith as CEO of its scripted division, Cineflix Studios. He begins Sept. 3.
The former NBCU International president will be charged with expanding the
company's scripted presence in the U.K., U.S. and Canada. Cineflix premiered
its first scripted series, Copper, on Aug. 21, andwas the highest-rated series premiere in BBC America's history.
"We're delighted to have Peter join Cineflix," said Glen Salzman,
co-CEO, Cineflix Media. "His enthusiasm for development and impressive
track record make him the ideal person to steer our scripted division to the
next level and attract business globally."
"This role affords me the opportunity to do what I love most - blend the
creative side of the industry with the business side, while developing channel
defining projects for our customers," added Smith. "I'm excited to
join Christina and Vlad and the remarkable team at Cineflix Media."
