Peter Smith Named CEO of Cineflix Studios

Cineflix Media has named former NBCUniversal exec Peter

Smith as CEO of its scripted division, Cineflix Studios. He begins Sept. 3.





The former NBCU International president will be charged with expanding the

company's scripted presence in the U.K., U.S. and Canada. Cineflix premiered

its first scripted series, Copper, on Aug. 21, andwas the highest-rated series premiere in BBC America's history.





"We're delighted to have Peter join Cineflix," said Glen Salzman,

co-CEO, Cineflix Media. "His enthusiasm for development and impressive

track record make him the ideal person to steer our scripted division to the

next level and attract business globally."





"This role affords me the opportunity to do what I love most - blend the

creative side of the industry with the business side, while developing channel

defining projects for our customers," added Smith. "I'm excited to

join Christina and Vlad and the remarkable team at Cineflix Media."

