Peter Lazarus Steps Down at Univision

Peter Lazarus has stepped down at Univision, only a week after he was promoted to EVP of sales strategy for new networks, according to the Los Angeles Times.

This

follows the departure of chief executive Joe Uva two weeks ago.

Chairman Haim Saban had been filling Uva's role, but the network is

currently searching for a new chief executive.

Lazarus

was promoted back on March 22. He joined Univision three years ago, and

has worked for IMG Sports and Entertainment and NBC Universal.