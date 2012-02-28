Peter Kosmala Joins AAAA As SVP of Government Relations

Peter Kosmala, managing director of the Digital Advertising Alliance, is joining the American Association of Advertising Agencies as senior VP of government relations. AAAA is a founding member of DAA.



DAA is coming off a big win in Washington with the White House's shout-out last week for DAA's support of a browser-based "do not track" online option for Web users, part of its ongoing self-regulatory regime for targeted advertising online.



Kosmala joins executive VP, government relations Dick O'Brien, in AAAA's Washington office. Kosmala will be the point person for AAAA issues at the FTC and FCC -- those currently include FCC efforts to make sponsorship IDs part of a station's public file -- and state governments.



With online data protection and behavioral advertising big issues in Washington, Kosmala brings a key skill set from his former post at the International Association of Privacy Professionals.