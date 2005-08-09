Peter Jennings: Reporter
By Joel Meyer
ABC will air a two-hour tribute to Peter Jennings on Aug. 10 at 8 p.m. Jennings, the longtime anchor of ABC's World News Tonight, died Sunday from lung cancer.
Peter Jennings: Reporter will look back at Jennings' 40-year career as a correspondent and anchor. It will include interviews with friends and colleagues.
ABC News' Charles Gibson, Ted Koppel, Diane Sawyer, Elizabeth Vargas and Barbara Walters will contribute reports to the special.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.