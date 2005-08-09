ABC will air a two-hour tribute to Peter Jennings on Aug. 10 at 8 p.m. Jennings, the longtime anchor of ABC's World News Tonight, died Sunday from lung cancer.

Peter Jennings: Reporter will look back at Jennings' 40-year career as a correspondent and anchor. It will include interviews with friends and colleagues.

ABC News' Charles Gibson, Ted Koppel, Diane Sawyer, Elizabeth Vargas and Barbara Walters will contribute reports to the special.