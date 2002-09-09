Peter Barton dies

Cable-industry veteran Peter Barton died Sunday after a battle with stomach

cancer.

Barton, 51, served as Liberty Media Corp.'s president and CEO from its inception in 1991

until exiting in 1997.

He previously headed former cable operator Tele-Communications Inc.'s

programming arm, brokering carriage deals for cable networks for four years.

Liberty chairman John Malone recruited Barton out of Harvard Business

School in 1982 to join his cable outfit, which was later sold to AT&T Corp.

"Peter was there at the inception of Liberty Media and its subsequent

versions, and he was critically important in building it into what it was,"

Malone said Sunday.

Earlier in his TCI career, Barton was president of shopping channel Cable

Value Network (now QVC) and vice president of franchise acquisition.

Since departing Liberty, Barton retired his cable business dealings. He

headed a technology-investment firm and founded a consumer privacy watchdog

group at the University of Denver.

Barton, who will be inducted into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of

Fame Nov. 11, was in New York for the MTV

Video Music Awards Aug. 28.

He is survived by his wife, Laura, and their three children.