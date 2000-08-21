Personal foul

A videotape obtained by KOTV(TV) Tulsa, Okla., and given to police indicating that girls' basketball coach Harry "Noonie" Red Eagle Jr., also son of the Skiatook school superintendent, had kept a hidden camera in a girls' locker room, led to the younger Red Eagle's resignation.

The tape had to be carefully blocked for television to obscure not only the faces of the young women in various stages of undress, but parts of their bodies as well, News Director Carolyn Williams said.

There had been rumors locally of such a tape, and it was provided by a source the station has not named.

Local parents are pressing for far more punitive actions against the former coach.