Personal best for Kids WB

Kids WB beat all of the Saturday-morning competition again and also scored its highest ratings ever on March 18. Kids WB averaged a 6.7 rating/27 share in kids 2-11 and an 8.1/32 in kids 6-11-both WB' s highest ratings for children's programming ever. Pokémon was again the leader of the children' s pack, averaging a record-high 8.1/29 in kids 2-11 for both its 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. ET/PT episodes.