Perry Named CEO of Clear Channel TV

Clear Channel Television has named Donald Perry president and CEO. He succeeds Bill Moll, president and CEO since 2002, who remains chairman of the division.

Perry, who has been executive VP and COO of the division since May 2005, reports to Mark Mays, president/CEO of Clear Channel Communications, which also owns more than 1,200 radio stations.

Before being named executive VP, Perry had been Southwest regional VP since 2002.

Clear Channel Television owns/operates 41 TV stations, a mix of network and netlet affiliates and a pair of independents.

