Perry Mason still rates

The Perry Mason TV franchise may have begun in the 1950's, but the TV lawyer famous for never losing a case remains number one in the affections of at least one surveyed group.

According to a new survey on legal Web site findlaw.com, Mason (played by Raymond Burr) is the TV attorney most (38%) would want on their side in court.

Coming in second was Ben Matlock (Andy Griffith), 29%; followed by Bobby Donnell (Dylan McDermott), 16% and Ally McBeal (Calisa Flockhart), 9%.

Findlaw polled 1,000 people. - John Eggerton