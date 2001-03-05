Perris to oversee Odyssey programming

Alan Perris has been named senior vice president of programming at the Odyssey Network.

The former senior vice president of programming at Warner Bros.' syndication subsidiary Telepictures will now supervise all programming activities for Odyssey, including show development, acquisition, program administration and scheduling. Prior to Telepictures, from 1992 to 1996, Perris oversaw the launch of Ricki Lake, while senior vice president at Columbia Tri-Star Television Distribution.

- Susanne Ault