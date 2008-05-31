Perler will Helm Bonnie Hunt Show

David Perler is the new co-executive producer of Telepictures Productions' new Bonnie Hunt Show, which launches Sept. 8.

Perler joins other executive producers Hunt, Jim Paratore and Don Lake.

Perler, who executive-produced the pilot for the new talk show, was an EP on the Tony Danza Show and also a supervising producer of The Rosie O'Donnell Show..

—Ben Grossman