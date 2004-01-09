Perez Tapped to Head Telemundo Station Sales
Enrique Perez, vice president and general manager of Telemundo’s WNJU(TV) Newark, N.J., has been named senior VP of sales for the Telemundo station group, overseeing national and local spot sales for the group’s 15 TV stations.
He will be succeeded at the station by Manuel Martinez, formerly executive VP of programming and production there.
Both will report to Ibra Morales, president, Telemundo Station Group, which is now a part of parent NBC’s TV Stations Division.
