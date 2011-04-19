PepsiCo to Create Another Center for Excellence
PepsiCo is in the early stages of creating a Center for Excellence (COE) to deal with certain areas in media and marketing, reports AdAge.
The
new COE will aid in PepsiCo's willingness to have a more global
operation and will be headed up by Richard Bellas. Bellas will report to
Grace Puma, SVP and chief procurement officer of PepsiCo, and Salman
Amin, the company's EVP of global marketing.
Tom
Cratty, the COE international team lead for media, and Prateek Sood,
director, COE international team lead for creative agencies will be
joining as well. Both will report to Bellas. Anthony Moon will continue
as senior director, advertising and marketing.
Last
year, PepsiCo and Anheuser-Busch InBev teamed up on an effort to get
savings from media companies, including Conde Nast, Time Inc., NBCU and
Turner.
PepsiCo already has a COE for media and creative agencies.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.