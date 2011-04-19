PepsiCo to Create Another Center for Excellence

PepsiCo is in the early stages of creating a Center for Excellence (COE) to deal with certain areas in media and marketing, reports AdAge.

The

new COE will aid in PepsiCo's willingness to have a more global

operation and will be headed up by Richard Bellas. Bellas will report to

Grace Puma, SVP and chief procurement officer of PepsiCo, and Salman

Amin, the company's EVP of global marketing.

Tom

Cratty, the COE international team lead for media, and Prateek Sood,

director, COE international team lead for creative agencies will be

joining as well. Both will report to Bellas. Anthony Moon will continue

as senior director, advertising and marketing.

Last

year, PepsiCo and Anheuser-Busch InBev teamed up on an effort to get

savings from media companies, including Conde Nast, Time Inc., NBCU and

Turner.

PepsiCo already has a COE for media and creative agencies.