Pennsylvania Cable Association Chief Daniel Tunnell to Retire

Broadband Cable Association of Pennsylvania president Daniel R. Tunnell will retire from the post he has held since 2001 effective June 4, the trade group announced.

Under Tunnell’s watch, the then-Pennsylvania Cable and Telecommunications Association became one of the first industry groups to adopt a formal name that included the word “broadband,” ahead of similar name changes at other state trade organizations. Along with BCAP staff and board members, Tunnell apprised public policymakers in the state about emerging developments in digital telecommunications.

“Dan’s contributions to our industry have been immeasurable, given the dramatic change and challenges we’ve faced during his tenure,” said Fran Bradley, BCAP chairman and Atlantic Broadband’s director of government affairs. “Back in 2001, Dan was definitely the right choice at the right time for our association.

“Over the years, our rapport with Pennsylvania’s legislative and regulatory arenas has been enhanced because of Dan’s longstanding relationships with key policymakers,” Bradley added. “The state’s broadband cable industry owes him an enormous debt of gratitude for his outstanding service, and wishes him the very best in retirement.”

Prior to BCAP, Tunnell was president of the Pennsylvania Gas Association and senior VP of the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business & Industry. He also served as an administrative assistant to former U.S. Rep. Allen Ertel (D-Pa.) and was an editor of Early American Life magazine.

The Jenkintown, Pennsylvania, native also served as chairman of the Dauphin County and Tri-County Planning Commissions, has been a local elected officeholder, and chaired the Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council, Capital Area Head Start and the Keystone Service Systems Network. He resides in Derry Township, Pennsylvania.