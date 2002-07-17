Trending

Pennington: Dr. Phil is a shoo in

By

Dr. Phil, the syndicated talker produced by Paramount Domestic Television and
distributed by King World, should have a leg up on the competition because star
Dr. Phillip McGraw's style already is popular due to four years of appearances
on Oprah, said executive producer Carla Pennington at the Critics' Tour
in Pasadena.

McGraw also has a best-seller, Self Matters, on the shelves.

McGraw said the show's distributors plan to make sure he is never competing
directly with Oprah.

The hour premieres in syndication on Sept. 16.