Pennington: Dr. Phil is a shoo in

Dr. Phil, the syndicated talker produced by Paramount Domestic Television and

distributed by King World, should have a leg up on the competition because star

Dr. Phillip McGraw's style already is popular due to four years of appearances

on Oprah, said executive producer Carla Pennington at the Critics' Tour

in Pasadena.

McGraw also has a best-seller, Self Matters, on the shelves.

McGraw said the show's distributors plan to make sure he is never competing

directly with Oprah.

The hour premieres in syndication on Sept. 16.