Pennington: Dr. Phil is a shoo in
Dr. Phil, the syndicated talker produced by Paramount Domestic Television and
distributed by King World, should have a leg up on the competition because star
Dr. Phillip McGraw's style already is popular due to four years of appearances
on Oprah, said executive producer Carla Pennington at the Critics' Tour
in Pasadena.
McGraw also has a best-seller, Self Matters, on the shelves.
McGraw said the show's distributors plan to make sure he is never competing
directly with Oprah.
The hour premieres in syndication on Sept. 16.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.