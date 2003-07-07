Penn tapped for Brotherhood

Chris Penn has been cast as the youngest brother on David E. Kelley’s

upcoming Brotherhood of Poland, N.H., replacing Brian Haley, who

was originally cast to play the part.

Penn plays an optimistic, funny character who is unemployed and married with

a teen-age daughter.

Kelley said in June that he was reconceiving the part of the third brother and

lightening up the pilot.

Penn’s character, Waylon, "embodies the humor of the show," CBS said.

Brotherhood of Poland, N.H., is scheduled to air this fall on Wednesdays

at 10 p.m.