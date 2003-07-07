Penn tapped for Brotherhood
Chris Penn has been cast as the youngest brother on David E. Kelley’s
upcoming Brotherhood of Poland, N.H., replacing Brian Haley, who
was originally cast to play the part.
Penn plays an optimistic, funny character who is unemployed and married with
a teen-age daughter.
Kelley said in June that he was reconceiving the part of the third brother and
lightening up the pilot.
Penn’s character, Waylon, "embodies the humor of the show," CBS said.
Brotherhood of Poland, N.H., is scheduled to air this fall on Wednesdays
at 10 p.m.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.