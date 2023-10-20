Penn State-Ohio State Clash, 'UFC 294' PPV Event: What's On This Weekend in TV Sports (October 21-22)

Marvin Harrison Jr. #18 of the Ohio State Buckeyes carries the ball as Keaton Ellis #2 of the Penn State Nittany Lions defends during the first half at Beaver Stadium on October 29, 2022

This weekend’s lineup of live TV sports events begins on the football field as the second half of the college football season begins with a huge Big Ten Conference matchup between undefeated rivals.

Fox on Saturday will air the game between third-ranked Ohio State and No. 7 Penn State in a matchup of top ten-ranked teams. Other ranked teams in action include second-ranked Michigan against rival Michigan State on NBC, fourth-ranked Florida State hosting Duke on ABC, and fifth-ranked Washington taking on Arizona State on FS1. The schedule also includes No. 6 Oklahoma-UCF (ABC), No. 8 Texas-Houston (Fox), No. 9 Oregon-Washington State (ABC), and No. 10 North Carolina-Virginia (CW).

Sunday’s pro football slate includes afternoon regional matchups on Fox and CBS, as well as NBC’s Sunday Night Football game between the Miami Dolphins and the Philadelphia Eagles.

In the octagon, ESPN will distribute the UFC 294 pay-per-view event featuring a main event rematch between lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Major League Baseball’s march to the World Series continues on Saturday with Game 5 of the Philadelphia Phillies-Arizona Cardinals National League Championship Series on TBS and on Sunday with Game 6 of the Texas Rangers-Houston Astros American League Championship series on FS1.

On the racetrack, the NASCAR playoffs continue on Saturday with the Xfinity Series Contender Boats 300 race on NBC and USA Network, and on Sunday with the NASCAR Cup 4Ever 400 race also on NBC.

On the links, the CW will air weekend coverage of the LIV Royal Greens tournament, while on the soccer field USA, NBC and Peacock will feature live coverage of Premier League games throughout the weekend.