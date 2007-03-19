Penella Named New CEO of Acorn Media

Acorn Media , which has grown into a major supplier of TV fare for the DVD market, has named Miguel Penella as CEO.



Penella, who takes over day-to-day management of the company from Chairman Peter Edwards, had been president of Acorn Direct. Acorn Direct markets the DVDs direct to consumers via catlogs and online. Its extensive catalog ranges from Benny Hill and As Time Goes By to All Creatures Great and Small and Brideshead Revisited.



Acorn, based in suburban Washington, D.C., will release 71 titles in 2007.