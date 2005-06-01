Pence: Today, Deep Throat Would Be Gagged

Republican Rep. Mike Pence of Indiana, sponsor of federal shield law legislation that would allow reporters to protect confidential sources, took advantage of this week's revelation that former FBI deputy director Mark Felt was the "Deep Throat" secret source of Watergate reporter Bob Woodward to promote his bill.

"Two things are clear about the role that former FBI Assistant Director Mark Felt played in the infamous Watergate scandal: Deep Throat exposed corruption in high places because of his absolute confidence that his identity would be protected, and Deep Throat would not have that protection today," he said.

"However motivated by patriotism and high ideals, it is unlikely that Felt would reveal confidential information to reporters at the Washington Post today," said Pence. "As a litany of federal prosecutions attests, under current law, reporters may be forced to reveal the identity of confidential sources under circumstances similar to this case.

"Unless Congress enacts a federal media shield law, it is likely there will be no more Deep Throats because of the risk that government officials face by revealing information that the public has a right to know. Congress should ensure the accountability that attends confidential sources and a free and independent press. "

Pence's bill, The Free Flow of Information Act, is co-sponsored by Rep. Richard Boucher, D-Va., in the House and Sens. Richard Lugar, R-Ind., and Christopher Dodd, D-Conn., in the Senate.

