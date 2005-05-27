Peltz Returns to WNBC

NBC New York veteran Perri Peltz is returning to the station to co-anchor the 5 p.m. news with Sue Simmons.

She replaces Jim Rosenfield, who jumped to rival WCBS to co-anchor evening news with Roz Abrams.

Peltz first joined WNBC as a reporter in 1987 and become co-anchor of the station's weekend morning news. In 1996, she moved up to the network level, reporting for NBC News' Dateline, then moved to ABC's 20/20 from 1998 to 2000. After two years with CNN, Peltz exited in 2002 to become an independent film producer.